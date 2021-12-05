Sunday, Dec 05, 2021 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

Tanzania returnee tests positive for COVID in Mumbai, officials suspect Omicron case

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that his sample has been sent for genome sequencing

 Arriving passengers leave a terminal at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

Mumbai: A man who came from Tanzania has tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, officials informed on Sunday adding that the case is suspected to be Omicron variant.

Addressing a press conference, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that his sample has been sent for genome sequencing.

 

"On suspected patient of Omicron has been found in Dharavi. The person arrived from Tanzania and has tested positive for COVID-19. His sample has been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited. He has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus," Pednekar said.

The Mumbai Mayor further informed that the close contacts of the man are being tested for COVID-19 and his travel history is being traced.

She further informed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking all necessary precautions.

"If travellers from at-risk countries test positive for COVID, then they are examined and treated at a COVID designated hospital," the Mumbai Mayor said.

 

Pednekar had yesterday informed that samples of 288 foreign returnees have been sent for genome sequencing and the results are awaited.

Meanwhile, India reported its fifth Omicron positive case in Delhi today.

On Saturday, a South Africa returnee tested positive for Omicron in Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli and another case was reported in Gujarat's Jamnagar. India's first two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

 

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

