Sunday, Dec 05, 2021 | Last Update : 11:21 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Dec 2021  Farmers' protest: SKM forms panel for talks with government
India, All India

Farmers' protest: SKM forms panel for talks with government

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published : Dec 5, 2021, 8:36 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2021, 8:36 am IST

Several farmer leaders had gathered near the Singhu border on Saturday to discuss and deliberate upon the future course of the agitation

Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses a press conference after farmers' meeting at Singhu Border, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)
 Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses a press conference after farmers' meeting at Singhu Border, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the outfit that is leading the farmers' protest, on Saturday formed a five-member committee to talk to the Modi government. The Centre on Tuesday had demanded five names from the SKM to form a panel to deliberate on MSP and other issues.

Several farmer leaders had gathered near the Singhu border on Saturday to discuss and deliberate upon the future course of the agitation. SKM leaders, after the meeting, said they will not move from the Singhu Border here until cases filed against farmers are withdrawn and demanded an assurance in writing.

 

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait announced that, "It'll be the authorised body to talk to the government. The committee will have Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh and Ashok Dhawale. Next meeting of SKM will be on 7 December."

Farm leader Darshan Pal Singh said, "Leaders of all farmer organisations said that they won't go back unless cases against farmers are withdrawn. Today a clear-cut signal has been sent out to the government that we're not going to take back the agitation unless all cases against farmers are taken back."

Farmer leaders  had said on Friday that any decision on whether to send five names to the Centre for a panel on MSP will be taken in the meeting as they have not yet received any formal communication from the government.

 

The farmers, however, concurred that SKM need not send any names for the panel, and "the MSP guarantee should be given".

Farmer leader and SKM member Ashok Dhawle said that the issues of compensation to be given for martyred farmers, "false cases" lodged against farmers and Lakhimpur Kheri incident were discussed in the meeting.

The farmers' protest against the new farm laws passed by the Modi government has been going on for over a year now. It started in November last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the birthday of Guru Nanak had announced that the farm laws would be repealed. On the first day of the Winter session of Parliament on 29 November, a bill was passed without any opposition to repeal the farm laws. But the stalemate continues as the farmers' other demands, such as legal guarantee on MSP, compensation to families of farmers who died during the movement and withdrawal of cases against them, are still to be met.

 

During the meeting, members also discussed pending demands of the protesting farmers which include legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) of crops, withdrawal of cases against farmers, compensation to kin of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.

Tags: farm bills, delhi farmers protest, farmers panel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening. (Representational image: PTI file)

11 civilians gunned down during security operation in Nagaland; 1 soldier killed

A health worker collects swab sample of a commuter for COVID-19 test, amid fear of the spreading of a new variant of COVID-19, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (PTI)

India adds 8,895 new COVID-19 cases, records 2,796 deaths as Bihar reconciles data

A man is seen standing on the ledge of a building as smog envelopes the horizon in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Delhi's air quality remains stagnant in 'very poor' category

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6 appreciated the state's efforts in the administration of vaccines. (Representational image: PTI)

Himachal Pradesh becomes first fully COVID-19 vaccinated state: Government

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham