Sunday, Dec 05, 2021

  Delhi's air quality remains stagnant in 'very poor' category
India, All India

Delhi's air quality remains stagnant in 'very poor' category

ANI
Published : Dec 5, 2021, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2021, 10:31 am IST

A man is seen standing on the ledge of a building as smog envelopes the horizon in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Sunday morning was recorded at 309.

 

As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 255 in the 'poor' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 132 in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, the air quality Gurugram has improved to 'very poor' with overall AQI in the area stood at 301. Earlier, the air quality in Gurugram was in 'severe' category.

The air quality in Noida remained in the 'very poor' category, with the AQI recorded at 342.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

In view of the increasing air pollution, the Haryana Government has ordered the closure of all the schools in the four districts adjoining Delhi till further orders. Delhi has decided to close schools in the city.

The Commission for Air Quality Management for NCR and adjoining areas has also directed to stop the entry of trucks in Delhi except for CNG or electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities.

