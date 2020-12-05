Saturday, Dec 05, 2020 | Last Update : 03:37 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Dec 2020  Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting
India, All India

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Tomar meet PM Modi ahead of farmer-govt meeting

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2020, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2020, 1:17 pm IST

Farmers are scheduled to meet Union ministers for fifth-round of talks on the new farm laws this afternoon

Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)
  Union Minister for Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses media representatives as MoS for Commerce Som Prakash looks on after a meeting with farmers over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial meeting with protesting farmer organisations, Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate over proposals likely to be made to the agitating groups, sources said on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were also present in the meeting with the prime minister, they said.

 

Farmers are scheduled to meet Union ministers for fifth-round of talks on the new farm laws this afternoon after the government conveyed its proposals or concessions which it can offer to them, the sources said.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh and Amt Shah were leading deliberations among Union ministers to resolve the issues raised by the agitating farmers.

Modi's decision to hold deliberations with Union ministers, who have so far been the face of the Centre's efforts to end the farmers' agitation, signifies the importance the prime minister has attached to defuse the crisis, the sources said.

This is the first time that Prime Minister Modi has held a meeting with his ministers over the issue.

 

The fourth-round of talks between the government and agitating farmer unions on Thursday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws.

Tags: farmers government meet, farmers protest, delhi chalo, amit shah, farm law repeal

Latest From India

Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the central government’s recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 5, 2020. (AFP)

Farmers call Bharat bandh on Dec 8, threaten to intensify agitation

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (PTI)

Haryana Health Minister tests coronavirus positive weeks after getting trial dose of COVID vaccine

Under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared

UP Police makes first arrest under new anti-conversion law

Farmers who came from Punjab and Haryana to protest against the new Farmers Law reached at Burari ground raising slogans to withdraw the anti-farmers law, in New Delhi. (DC Image:D. Kamraj)

Farmers threaten nationwide protest

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham