PM Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 12-feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

Rudraprayag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.

The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

 

Before the inauguration, the Prime Minister offered prayers and performed 'aarti' at the ancient temple. He paid obeisance to Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine after offering prayers.

Located on the bank of Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is the of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

 

Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

