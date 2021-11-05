Friday, Nov 05, 2021 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Nov 2021  Novavax files for emergency use listing of COVID-19 vaccine with WHO
India, All India

Novavax files for emergency use listing of COVID-19 vaccine with WHO

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2021, 3:58 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2021, 3:58 pm IST

Novavax and its partner SII had said that they had received the first emergency use authorisation for Covid vaccine in Indonesia

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)
 In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Biotechnology firm Novavax Inc said it has completed the rolling submission for the emergency use listing (EUL) of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier on Monday, Novavax and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) had said that they had received the first emergency use authorisation (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia.

 

"The company has now completed the submission to World Health Organization (WHO) of all modules required for the regulatory evaluation of NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant," Novavax Inc said in a statement on Thursday.

The chemistry, manufacturing and controls module submitted to WHO, as well as other regulatory agencies worldwide, leverages Novavax' manufacturing partnership with the SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, it added.

Novavax will make further submissions to enable vaccine supply from additional manufacturing sites in Novavax' global supply chain. The filing by Novavax is in addition to a previous filing to WHO by Novavax and SII, the company said.

 

"Today's submission reflects our continued focus on accelerating access and equitable distribution as we work to bring our vaccine to people in need around the globe," Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C Erck said.

The grant of WHO EUL is a pre-requisite for exports to numerous countries participating in the COVAX Facility, which was established to allocate and distribute vaccines equitably to participating countries and economies, Novavax Inc said.

The company continues to work closely with governments, regulatory authorities and non-governmental organisations in its commitment to ensuring equitable global access to its COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

 

Tags: novavax, novavax inc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

On September 28, Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of Congress. (PTI Photo)

Navjot Singh Sidhu says he has taken back his resignation as Punjab Congress chief

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. (PTI Photo)

Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence in drugs-on-cruise case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi expresses happiness over redevelopment of Kedarnath after 2013 floods

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years. (Photo: AP)

India logs 12,729 new Covid infections, 221 fresh fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham