Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence in drugs-on-cruise case

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2021, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2021, 1:37 pm IST

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. (PTI Photo)
 The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency.

On October 29, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

 

The court had asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha - to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

