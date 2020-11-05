Thursday, Nov 05, 2020 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Nov 2020  Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur
India, All India

Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2020, 1:11 pm IST

There were over 100 people on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. Around 15 people have been rescued so far.

Around 100 people were on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. (Photo/ANI)
 Around 100 people were on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. (Photo/ANI)

Bhagalpur : Several people went missing after a boat capsized in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday.

There were over 100 people on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. Around 15 people have been rescued so far.

 

"The boat suddenly started drowning, I do not remember how the rescue team saved me. There were around 100 people on board," Renu Devi, a survivor, told Many survivors were in despair as their relatives or companions were nowhere to be found.

Police and the local administration are carrying out relief and rescue operation.

Tags: boat accidents, accidental drowning, river ganga
Location: India, Bihar, Bhagalpur

Related Stories

Latest From India

Farmers shout slogans during their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest over new farm laws, at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. (PTI)

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

India determined to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity: Rajnath on eastern Ladakh row

The Election Commission has already backed the plea for the lifetime ban on convicted politicians from entering the electoral fray.

Supreme Court seeks Centre's stand on banning convict netas for life

There will be increases in the retirement age in the Navy and Air Force for equivalent ranks.(Representative Image) (PTI file photo)

Retirement age of senior military officers likely to be raised

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham