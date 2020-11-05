Friday, Nov 06, 2020 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Nov 2020  Kerala becomes latest state to withdraw CBI's general consent
India, All India

Kerala becomes latest state to withdraw CBI's general consent

THE ASIAN AGE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published : Nov 5, 2020, 2:22 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2020, 2:39 am IST

From now on, the central investigation agency will have to take permission of state government for conducting investigations in fresh cases

Representational image
 Representational image

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday decided to revoke the general consent required by the CBI under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, for probing cases in the state.

From now on, the central investigation agency will have to take permission of the state government for conducting investigations in fresh cases. The Kerala government move comes in the wake of CBI's decision to register a case in connection with the alleged corruption in Life Mission housing scheme.

 

The CBI had initiated a separate probe into the housing scheme following a complaint filed by Congress MLA Anil Akkara regarding violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The legislator had alleged that the foreign funds for the housing project was received by private construction companies, Unitac Builders and Developers and its subsidiary Sane Ventures, which amounted to violation of the provisions of FCRA.

However, the high court stayed the CBI probe for two months following a petition filed by the state government questioning the maintainability of the central agency’s investigation into FCRA violation.

The LDF government and ruing CPM had accused the Centre of misusing the central investigating agencies against Opposition ruled states. In various cases, the probe agencies were acting with vendetta as if to settle political scores, the LDF leadership alleged.

 

With Wednesday's Cabinet decision, Kerala joined the league of Opposition ruled West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, which have withdrawn the general consent required by the CBI under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to act in states. The state government move, however, will have no impact on the cases which are already being investigated by the CBI.

Tags: kerala govt, cbi general consent, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Latest From India

US president Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden

With Joe Biden likely to be next US president, India adopts wait and watch approach

Bankura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP Bengal unit workers, in Bankura district, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in West Bengal, eyes 200 seats for BJP in 2021

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

CM Nitish Kumar triggers political storm in Bihar, says 2020 polls will be his last

Arnab Goswami

No relief for Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami, court to hear bail plea on Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham