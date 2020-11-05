Kerala becomes latest state to withdraw CBI's general consent

From now on, the central investigation agency will have to take permission of state government for conducting investigations in fresh cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday decided to revoke the general consent required by the CBI under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, for probing cases in the state.

From now on, the central investigation agency will have to take permission of the state government for conducting investigations in fresh cases. The Kerala government move comes in the wake of CBI's decision to register a case in connection with the alleged corruption in Life Mission housing scheme.

The CBI had initiated a separate probe into the housing scheme following a complaint filed by Congress MLA Anil Akkara regarding violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The legislator had alleged that the foreign funds for the housing project was received by private construction companies, Unitac Builders and Developers and its subsidiary Sane Ventures, which amounted to violation of the provisions of FCRA.

However, the high court stayed the CBI probe for two months following a petition filed by the state government questioning the maintainability of the central agency’s investigation into FCRA violation.

The LDF government and ruing CPM had accused the Centre of misusing the central investigating agencies against Opposition ruled states. In various cases, the probe agencies were acting with vendetta as if to settle political scores, the LDF leadership alleged.

With Wednesday's Cabinet decision, Kerala joined the league of Opposition ruled West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, which have withdrawn the general consent required by the CBI under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to act in states. The state government move, however, will have no impact on the cases which are already being investigated by the CBI.