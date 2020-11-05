Thursday, Nov 05, 2020 | Last Update : 08:16 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Nov 2020  Indian Army chief meets his Nepal counterpart amid strain in diplomatic ties
India, All India

Indian Army chief meets his Nepal counterpart amid strain in diplomatic ties

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 5, 2020, 5:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2020, 7:16 pm IST

Gen Naravane is currently in Kathmandu on a three-day visit on the invitation of Thapa.

COAS interacted with General Purna Chandra Thapa, COAS, Nepali Army
 COAS interacted with General Purna Chandra Thapa, COAS, Nepali Army

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane met his Nepalese counterpart Gen Purna Chandra Thapa on Thursday and discussed measures to further bolster the existing bond of friendship and cooperation between the two armies.

Gen Naravane is currently in Kathmandu on a three-day visit on the invitation of Thapa.

 

His visit is largely aimed at resetting the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row. He met Thapa at the Chief of Army Staff's office here.

They exchanged views on issues of bilateral interests and discussed measures to further strengthen the existing bond of friendship and cooperation between the two armies, according to the Nepal Army headquarters' press statement.

He was also briefed about the history and current roles of the Nepali Army, according to the statement.

Naravane, who arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday, took part in various events organised in the Army Headquarters on Thursday.

 

After paying his tribute to the martyrs in the Army Pavilion early Thursday morning, he received a Guard of Honour in the Army Headquarters.

He also planted a Pecan tree sapling in the Army Headquarter premise, keeping the tradition of earlier senior-level military visitors.

He also handed over ambulances and medical equipment, including ventilators, for two field hospitals to the Nepal Army.

Thapa also reciprocated by handing over 100,000 medical masks made in Nepal and an idol of Lord Buddha, a symbol of peace to Naravane.

Meanwhile, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari conferred the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army on General Naravane in the evening.

 

He was honoured at a special ceremony at the President's official residence 'ShitalNiwas' in Kathmandu. He was also presented a sword and scroll during the function.

The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli, Indian Ambassador Vinay M Kwatra and other senior officials of both the countries.

The practice follows a seven decade old tradition of conferring Army Chiefs of each other's country with the honorary title. Commander-in-Chief General KM Cariappa was the first Indian Army Chief to be decorated with the title in 1950. In January last year, Chief of Nepali Army, General Purna Chandra Thapa, was also made the honorary General of the Indian Army by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in New Delhi.

 

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday.

India's decision to send the Army chief to Nepal to reset the ties is seen as part of a larger exercise by New Delhi to rejuvenate relations with Myanmar, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Afghanistan in the wake of greater efforts by China to expand its influence in the region.

The ties between the two countries came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal protested the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through its territory.

 

Days later, Nepal came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

After Nepal released the map, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

In June, Nepal's Parliament approved the new political map of the country featuring areas which India maintains belong to it. India termed as untenable the "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims by Nepal.

India said Nepal's action violates an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks. Nepal Prime Minister Oli has been asserting that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India. The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India.

 

Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory - India as part of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Dharchula district.

Tags: india-nepal ties, indian army, nepal army, army chief general mm naravane, purna chandra thapa

Latest From India

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

India slams shifting Kartarpur gurdwara's management to Trust; Akalis seek PM's help

Farmers shout slogans during their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest over new farm laws, at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. (PTI)

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

India determined to protect its territorial integrity: Rajnath on Ladakh row

Around 100 people were on board when the boat capsized in the river Ganga. (Photo/ANI)

Several missing after boat carrying 100 people capsizes in Bihar's Bhagalpur

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham