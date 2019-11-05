Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:52 AM IST

India, All India

Whatsapp row: 13 parties to submit memo to Prez

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 1:14 am IST

As per the instant messaging app, the spyware targeted victims by giving missed calls on their mobile phones.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with DMK’s T.R. Baalu and RLD’s Ajit Singh during a press conference after a meeting of some like-minded Opposition parties, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: G.N. Jha)
 Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with DMK’s T.R. Baalu and RLD’s Ajit Singh during a press conference after a meeting of some like-minded Opposition parties, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: Thirteen Opposition parties Monday signed a joint memorandum to be submitted to President Ramnath Kovind on the “WhatsApp snoopgate” controversy.

Although the leaders have already sought time from the President to submit the memorandum, they are yet to get an appointment, sources told this newspaper.

The memorandum against snooping was signed at a meeting of Opposition parties held in the capital Monday, where they also decided to jointly protest issues such as the economic slowdown, RCEP, farm distress and unemployment during the upcoming Parliament session.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said that the Opposition parties will meet again soon to discuss the issue of snooping and decide on the future course of action against the same.

Allegations of snooping started doing the rounds of political corridors after Facebook-owned WhatsApp accused the Israel-based NSO Group of using spyware called “Pegasus” to target over 1,400 WhatsApp users, a few of them based in India.

As per the instant messaging app, the spyware targeted victims by giving missed calls on their mobile phones.

The Congress revved up the debate by claiming that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s phone, too, was hacked.

Among those who attended the meeting included Mr Azad; Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala and Rajiv Shukla; RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha; CPI general secretary D.Raja; CPI(M)’s T.K. Rangarajan; RJD’s Manoj Jha; TMC’s Nadeem ul Haque; DMK’s T.R. Baalu; and RLD’s Ajit Singh and Sharad Yadav.

Among the Opposition parties conspicuous by their absence at the meeting were the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The discussions focused on the joint Opposition’s strategy to corner the government on poor economic indicators and India’s decision to consider signing the RCEP.

The leaders decided to meet again to thrash out a strategy to take on the government both inside and outside Parliament.

Mr Azad later told the media that the parties had decided to hold individual-level protests at the block and district levels, and come together only later for a joint national protest. However, no date was announced for the joint protest, which would be held during the Parliament session beginning November 18.

Tags: ramnath kovind, whatsapp snoopgate

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangkok amid pomp and ceremony. (Photo: MEA)

Modi takes part in two diverse and dynamic events for Bangkok’s NRIs

Pham Sanh Chau

Vietnam may use Indian $500m

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargiya son in a spot after threat to ministers

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

BJP protests Congress’ ‘failure’ in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 7.2 review: A meek surrender to the competition!

2

Fresh iPhone 12 leak reveals gorgeous new feature

3

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

4

‘Camgirl’ porn websites expose millions of users

5

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham