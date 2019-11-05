Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

UP man eats 41 eggs for Rs 2,000 bet with friend, dies: police

Subhash ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.

Police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs. (Representational Image)
Jaunpur: In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, an egg challenge had cost a man his life, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Subhash Yadav (42).

According to IANS report, police said that Yadav had accompanied his friend to the Bibiganj market area to eat eggs but suddenly an argument broke out between the two and they decided on a challenge of Rs 2,000 for eating 50 eggs.

Subhash accepted the challenge and began eating eggs. He ate 41 eggs and just when he started eating the 42nd egg, he collapsed and fell unconscious.

The local people rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. He died hours later. According to doctors, he died due to over-eating.

