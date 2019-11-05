Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 05:49 PM IST

India, All India

Siddaramaiah slams Yediyurappa's allegations of Congress twisting his statement

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 4:27 pm IST

Yeddyurappa in a meeting had said that Congress party had twisted his statement.

Speaking to media Siddaramaiah said, 'Were we present in the core committee meeting of the BJP? Were any of our leaders present in their meeting? This was a core committee meeting for selecting their candidates for the upcoming polls.' (Photo: FIle)
 Speaking to media Siddaramaiah said, 'Were we present in the core committee meeting of the BJP? Were any of our leaders present in their meeting? This was a core committee meeting for selecting their candidates for the upcoming polls.' (Photo: FIle)

Shivamogga: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the allegations levelled at him by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that Congress had 'twisted' his statement in a viral video.

Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said, "Were we present in the core committee meeting of the BJP? Were any of our leaders present in their meeting? This was a core committee meeting for selecting their candidates for the upcoming polls."

Speaking to media persons about a videotape of him pertaining to resignations of these MLAs and the fall of Congress-JDS government, Yediyurappa in a meeting, said that Congress party had twisted his statement and he said: "We don't have anything to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs."

In the video that has surfaced, Yediyurappa purportedly says that the decision of the 17 JD-S and Congress MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the central leadership of the BJP and that the party workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs.

"Here, an elected government has been pulled down. Is it not so? When those 17 MLAs defected and gave their resignation, the govt fell," Siddaramaiah added.

The Congress leader further voiced his confidence that Congress party will be winning '12-13' seats out the 15 up for grabs in the upcoming assembly polls.

Earlier, the bypolls in Karnataka were scheduled to be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that were vacated by rebel MLAs of Congress and JD (S).

However, the election date was later shifted to December 5 by the Election Commission (EC). Counting of votes will take place on December 9.

Tags: bs yeddyurappa, siddaramaiah, congress-jds, ec
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga

Latest From India

A protestor, Sadhika Sayal, said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement that he would personally take up the issue with the Centre is ambiguous. (Photo: ANI)

PMC Bank depositors protest outside RBI office in Mumbai

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said 'India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved. All RCEP Participating Countries will work together to resolve these outstanding issues in a mutually satisfactory way. India's final decision will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues.' (Photo: File | PTI)

'Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP': China

Strict instructions have been given right down to the police station level that no breach of government directives on security must be tolerated. (Photo: File | PTI)

Centre gives UP 4000 CAPF personnel to maintain law and order as Ayodhya judgement looms

At this critical juncture, Governor B S Koshyari can still be expected to play a vital role in finding a meeting point between the provisions prescribed by the Constitution and the public mandate. (Photo: Twitter)

Options before Maharashtra Guv in stalemate forced by Shiv Sena

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

2

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

3

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

4

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

5

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham