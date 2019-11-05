Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 10:00 AM IST

India, All India

Rebel MLAs' resignation led to govt formation in K'taka: BJP minister

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 8:09 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 8:09 am IST

'There is no question of leaving their hands. We are with them,' KS Eshwarappa said.

The Rural Development Minister said the disqualified MLAs were to be credited with the formation of the BJP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)
 The Rural Development Minister said the disqualified MLAs were to be credited with the formation of the BJP government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Koppal: After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa denied any links with the 17 disqualified MLAs, his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa on Monday said BJP came to power in Karnataka due to the legislators and they will not be left behind.

Speaking to reporters here, the Rural Development Minister said the disqualified MLAs were to be credited with the formation of the BJP government in the state.

"The MLAs who resigned from the Assembly are the reason behind the government formation and I am sitting in front of you as a minister. There is no question of leaving their hands. We are with them," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Yediyurappa said that BJP had nothing to do with the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs, whose resignation had led to the collapse of HD Kumaraswamy government in July this year. The 17 MLAs were disqualified in July by then Karnataka Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar and were barred from contesting polls for the duration of the assembly which ends in 2023.

"We don't have anything to do with the 17 disqualified MLAs," the Chief Minister had said while speaking to media about a purported videotape of him pertaining to resignations of the MLAs.

He had said, "We don't even know which party they are going to join or will they contest independently. The Congress party is twisting my statement. Let the Supreme Court take a decision on the videotape."

In the clip which surfaced on social media, Yediyurappa purportedly said that the decision of the 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs to resign was taken by the Central leadership of the BJP and its workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs.

Tags: karnataka crisis, congress, jd(s), bs yediyurappa, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5. (Photo: File)

T'gana govt says transport workers on strike won’t be taken back after Nov 5

We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here. (Photo: ANI)

Wont follow CM's deadline, strike will continue: TSRTC president

Victory in the Huzurnagar by-elections acted like a tonic and infusing new energy in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the party's working President KT Rama Rao said on Monday. (Photo: Facebook/ KTR)

Huzurnagar bypoll victory ‘like a tonic’: Telangana CM KCR's son

Tuesday is also the second day of the odd even road rationing scheme -- one of the many initiatives by authorities to reduce air pollution. (Photo: File)

From ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’: Delhi air quality improves, expected to get better

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

2

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

3

Nokia 7.2 review: A meek surrender to the competition!

4

Fresh iPhone 12 leak reveals gorgeous new feature

5

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham