GRSE delivers fast patrol vessel, 'Annie Besant' to Indian Coast Guard

GRSE chairman & managing director Rear Admiral V K Saxena (on left) and Commanding Officer of Annie Besant: Commandant (JG) Sunny Deo of the Indian Coast Guard at the protocol of delivery and acceptance on Tuesday.

Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Tuesday delivered 'Annie Besant', second in the series of five fast patrol vessels (FPV) to the Indian Coast Guard.

The protocol of delivery and acceptance was signed between GRSE chairman & managing director Rear Admiral V K Saxena and Commanding Officer of the vessel, Commandant (JG) Sunny Deo at the Kolkata-based state-run defence shipyard.

The FPV, a medium range surface vessel with a length of 50 m, width of 7.5 m and displacement of around 308 T, is capable of operations in the maritime zones of India.

The powerful, fuel-efficient platforms are designed to perform multipurpose operations like patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching and rescue operations.

The vessel is designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1500 nautical miles.

She is equipped with three main engines of MTU make and built up at GRSE with advanced control systems, ‘Water Jet’ units and an ‘integrated bridge system’ integrating all communication and navigation systems.

The ship is also fitted with 40/60 gun as main armament and will also have improved habitability features with fully air-conditioned modular accommodation for 35 personnel.

GRSE currently has a strong order book position of around Rs 27, 400 crore under which there are a total of 22 warships at various stages of construction.

Presently, the company has six projects that are under way: five projects of the Indian Navy and one of the Indian Coast Guard.

GRSE is aggressively pursuing the new request for proposals (RFP) that have been issued by the ministry of defence.

GRSE has responded to the RFPs for two Pollution Control Vessels (PCVs) and eight FPVs for the Indian Coast Guard.

GRSE is also preparing response to RFPs for construction of 12 Air-Cushion Vehicles for Indian Coast Guard and Indian Army and the major project for construction of six New Generation Missile Vessels for Indian Navy.