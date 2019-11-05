Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

India, All India

Chinmayanand case: 2 BJP leaders from UP to be chargesheeted by SIT on Nov 6

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 7:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 7:16 pm IST

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 21.

'The probe into the case has been completed and the chargesheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh,' IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters. (Photo: File)
 'The probe into the case has been completed and the chargesheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh,' IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a chargesheet in court in the related extortion case on Wednesday against six accused, including two BJP leaders, a senior police official said.

"The probe into the case has been completed and the chargesheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh," IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters here on Tuesday.

Rathore is the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president JPS Rathore.

"These leaders had snatched the pen drive from the law student in Dausa, Rajasthan, and had viewed the contents on their laptop. They had later deleted the pictures and demanded Rs 1.25 crore from Chinmayanand to help ensure disposal of the matter. Both have been found guilty on this count," Arora said on the probe.

With this, the number of those accused of trying to extort money from Chinmayanand has gone up to six.

The other four accused are the law student, who had charged Chinmayanand with sexual harassment, Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin. All of them are in jail.

Arora said that it was found during investigation that the law student used to lock her room in the hostel, though she claimed that in her absence some vital evidence were removed by the college administration.

This charge of the law student has not been found true in the investigations as even before going to Delhi, Sanjay had put all important things in a box and kept it at the house of a person named Rahul, Arora said.  

He said that when the probe and arrests started, the box was thrown in a drain and the SIT which retreived it later did not find the spectacles with camera, the evidence which the law student had alleged had gone missing.

"The spectacles which the law student said she had used for making the video of Chinmayanand while giving him massage had been removed either by Sanjay or the victim herself," Arora added.

The SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the orders of the Supreme Court in September to investigate the charges levelled by the woman, who was then a postgraduate student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 21. Police had on August 27 booked him under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on the father's complaint.

He was later booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

The woman went missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media alleging that a "senior leader of the sant community" was harassing and threatening to kill her.

Her father had filed a complaint with the police, accusing 72-year-old Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the former Union minister's lawyer who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.

Tags: chinmayanand case, sit, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

Latest From India

Claiming that Gadkari is being 'sidelined' by the BJP, Tiwari said if the party or Amit Shah authorise Gadkari to intervene, he can resolve the impasse in two hours. (Photo: File)

Gadkari can resolve Maharashtra stalemate in two hours, Shiv Sena tells RSS

The first Ladies Special was flagged-off from CSMT- Panvel, the second from CSMT- Kalyan. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: 2 Ladies Special flagged-off on 68th Foundation Day of Central Railway

74 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the Rawalpindi-bound passenger train near Rahim Yar Khan on October 31. (Photo: ANI)

Tezgam express train fire: Six Pak railway officials suspended

It is a factual report in which Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a home ministry official said. (Photo: File)

Delhi Police submits report to MHA on clash at Tis Hazari court

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

2

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

3

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

4

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

5

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham