'Being cop is thankless job': Rijiju's now-deleted tweet on protests in Delhi

New Delhi: After police took out protests on Monday over clashes with lawyers, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet, which was later deleted, said that being a cop was a thankless job.

In a tweet said: "Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don't do it for thanks. police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do and damaged even if they don't. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policemen serve."

He later clarified and said that, "it's not a question of supporting any group. Just let's not take the law into our hands."

Thousands of police personnel gathered outside the Police Headquarters in protest against the Saturday incident when a parking row led to full-blown clashes between policemen and lawyers outside the Tiz Hazari Court complex. At least 28 policemen and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.