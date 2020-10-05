COVID kills all males of an Odisha family

With no earning in hand, kin stare at an uncertain future

How cruel the Covid pandemic could be? Sample this. It has poached all the earning male members of a family in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

A few months ago, the joint family of Dhabaleswar Sahu of Angargaon village under Beguniapada block was bubbling with joy and happiness. But today, the world’s all sorrows have pervaded the family. Two brothers of Dhabaleswar and he himself succumbed to the Coronavirus infection just within three months.

Their eldest brother of the family had passed away before one year.

Younger brother Krushna Chandra was the first member of the family, who succumbed to the killer virus.

But before the anguish of losing him could heal, Krushna’s elder brother Basudeva became the second victim just after three days. Mangaraj too passed away just after 24 hours of Basudeva’s demise.

As the only male earning member of the family, Dhabaleswar too lost the fight against Covid-19 on September 30, 2020 while getting treatment in MKCG Hospital, Berhampur. Hapless family members have alleged negligence in treatment as the reason for his untimely death.

“The local administration failed to provide proper treatment facilities to my father and proper covid-19 testing of him has also not been done. Due to gross negligence, my father died,” Dhabaleswar’s son Rangadhar Sahu alleged on Sunday.

The entire family now feels crestfallen following the series of tragic incidents that has cast a pall over the area as well. With no earning member left in the family, widowed women and their children now look at an uncertain future.

“The whole village is shocked with the sad demise of four brothers. We will try our best to help the bereaved family,” Bhagirathi Sahu, a local resident, said.

Angargaon Sarapanch Saroj Kumar Sahu has assured the family of all possible help.

“We have got Covid-19 positive reports of three brothers except Dhabaleswar. We will extend all possible support to the family according to the government provision,” said Sahu.

In the neighbouring Rayagada district, Covid claimed a 70-year-old man and his two sons – one 42-year-old and another 38-year-old – in a span of seven days, shattering the entire family.