Monday, Oct 05, 2020 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  05 Oct 2020  COVID kills all males of an Odisha family
India, All India

COVID kills all males of an Odisha family

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAY KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Oct 5, 2020, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2020, 12:59 pm IST

With no earning in hand, kin stare at an uncertain future

Female members of Dhabaleswar Sahu's family. — DC photo
 Female members of Dhabaleswar Sahu's family. — DC photo

How cruel the Covid pandemic could be? Sample this. It has poached all the earning male members of a family in Odisha’s Ganjam district.  

A few months ago, the joint family of Dhabaleswar Sahu of Angargaon village under Beguniapada block was bubbling with joy and happiness. But today, the world’s all sorrows have pervaded the family. Two brothers of Dhabaleswar and he himself succumbed to the Coronavirus infection just within three months.

 

Their eldest brother of the family had passed away before one year.

Younger brother Krushna Chandra was the first member of the family, who succumbed to the killer virus.

But before the anguish of losing him could heal, Krushna’s elder brother Basudeva became the second victim just after three days. Mangaraj too passed away just after 24 hours of Basudeva’s demise.

As the only male earning member of the family, Dhabaleswar too lost the fight against Covid-19 on September 30, 2020 while getting treatment in MKCG Hospital, Berhampur. Hapless  family members have alleged negligence in treatment as the reason for his untimely death.

 

“The local administration failed to provide proper treatment facilities to my father and proper covid-19 testing of him has also not been done. Due to gross negligence, my father died,” Dhabaleswar’s son Rangadhar Sahu alleged on Sunday.

The entire family now feels crestfallen following the series of tragic incidents that has cast a pall over the area as well. With no earning member left in the family, widowed women and their children now look at an uncertain future.

“The whole village is shocked with the sad demise of four brothers. We will try our best to help the bereaved family,” Bhagirathi Sahu, a local resident, said.

 

Angargaon Sarapanch Saroj Kumar Sahu has assured the family of all possible help.

“We have got Covid-19 positive reports of three brothers except Dhabaleswar. We will extend all possible support to the family according to the government provision,” said Sahu.

In the neighbouring Rayagada district, Covid claimed a 70-year-old man and his two sons – one 42-year-old and another 38-year-old – in a span of seven days, shattering the entire family.

Tags: odisha covid19
Location: India, Odisha, Brahmapur

Latest From India

Firefighters try to douse the fire which broke out at a commercial building in a cutlery market in South Mumbai. — PTI photo

Blaze at cutlery market in South Mumbai, fire fighting underway

Kangana Ranaut

Get well soon: Shiv Sena to Kangana Ranaut

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, in Bhopal. — PTI photo

MP: Shivraj leaves for Delhi to finalise candidates for assembly by-polls

(Representational image)

EC tweaks postal ballot procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham