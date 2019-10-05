Saturday, Oct 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:14 PM IST

India, All India

'Won't be given entry into BJP': Haryana CM ML Khattar on Ashok Tanwar's resignation

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2019, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2019, 7:29 pm IST

The chief minister said it is not the first time that accusations of corruption in ticket distribution in the Congress have been made.

'Had the BJP invited him (Tanwar), he would have come by now,' the chief minister said. (Photo: PTI)
 'Had the BJP invited him (Tanwar), he would have come by now,' the chief minister said. (Photo: PTI)

Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday ruled out any possibility of inducting former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar into the BJP fold after the latter quit his party.

Khattar slammed the opposition Congress, saying Tanwar's allegations of irregularities in ticket allotment have exposed the party and asserted only those people who have a "clean past" and "carry no baggage" will be allowed to join the BJP.

We will not give him (Tanwar) entry (into BJP), he told reporters here. Asked about Tanwar's reported remarks that the BJP had invited him, Khattar said it was completely wrong.

"Had the BJP invited him (Tanwar), he would have come by now," the chief minister said.

He was speaking after Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Saturday, in a setback to the party ahead of October 21 Assembly polls.

The former MP announced his resignation on Twitter and posted a four-page resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "Nothing works in Congress without money. The former state president (Tanwar) made such an allegation. I will say Congress has been exposed, said Khattar.

The chief minister said it is not the first time that accusations of corruption in ticket distribution in the Congress have been made.

"Earlier also, it used to happen there (Congress). Now people and leaders have understood that they should not remain in such a party. A lot of their people are contacting us and we are saying that we will take people whose past is clean and who face no allegation and carry no baggage, Khattar said.

There is "no trust" between the Congress leaders and workers and because of this the party is in such a "bad situation, he added.

Tanwar's resignation came days after he along with his supporters protested outside Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution. He had then resigned from all election committees of the party.

Tanwar, who was considered close to Rahul Gandhi and had been state unit chief since 2014, was unhappy after the party last month replaced him with Kumari Selja, while his bete noire Bhupender Singh Hooda was appointed chairperson of the election management committee.

Tanwar had said that the Congress in Haryana had turned into "Hooda Congress" as those who worked against the party's interests during the last five years had been given prominence.

Tags: ashok tanwar, bhupender singh hooda, manohar lal khattar, bjp, congress
Location: India, Haryana, Karnal

Latest From India

Zoramthanga met Shah, who is also the BJP national president, at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl where the two leaders discussed several issues. (Photo: File | ANI)

Mizoram people opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill: CM Zoramthanga

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: ANI)

‘Govt has not filed any case’: Javadekar on sedition charges against 49 celebrities

Mantoo said the decision to meet the Abdullahs was taken at an emergent meeting of senior functionaries and district presidents of the Jammu Province two days ago, soon after restrictions on the movement of Jammu-based National Conference leaders were lifted. (Photo: File | ANI)

National Conference delegation to meet Abdullahs on Sunday

'The Congress party could not find a replacement of its president for two months. Within those two months we had new working president in place, we launched our new massive membership drive and added eight crore members, making it a 19 crore-member party. It is huge,' he said. (Photo: File | GN Jha)

Javadekar claims BJP-Sena alliance will get over 200 seats in Maharashtra polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham