No infiltrator will remain in India, it’s a country, not an inn: J P Nadda

New Delhi: In an apparent reference to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP national working president JP Nadda has said that no infiltrator will remain in the country.

“In the time to come, we’ll make arrangements where no infiltrator will remain in our country. Infiltrators will go out and Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians who were tortured outside, will be given refuge by India. It’s a country, not an inn,” Nadda said addressing the Vijay Sankalp Yatra here on Friday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was also present at the event.

Nadda also touched on several other issues like abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Houston visit and corruption.

“If you remember, five years back corruption used to be in full swing. Fragile governments were unable to control the situation,” he said.