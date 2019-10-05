NDA allies fight over Bihar flood

Giriraj Singh has created a flutter in political circles by raising questions on the state government’s inability to deal with floods.

Talking to reporters on Friday Mr Singh said that, “responsibility lies with the state government which is being led by chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi. Although I have apologised to the people for the crisis they have been facing since last one week but I want to say that officials who were supposed to carry out their duties honestly are behaving like puppets”.