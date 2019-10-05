Saturday, Oct 05, 2019 | Last Update : 06:11 AM IST

India, All India

NDA allies fight over Bihar flood

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Oct 5, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2019, 2:05 am IST

Giriraj Singh has created a flutter in political circles by raising questions on the state government’s inability to deal with floods.

Giriraj Singh
 Giriraj Singh

Patna: Union minister and BJP’s firebrand leader Giriraj Singh has created a flutter in political circles by raising questions on the state government’s inability to deal with floods and water-logging in Patna.

Talking to reporters on Friday Mr Singh said that, “responsibility lies with the state government which is being led by chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi. Although I have apologised to the people for the crisis they have been facing since last one week but I want to say that officials who were supposed to carry out their duties honestly are behaving like puppets”.

Tags: giriraj singh, bihar flood

Latest From India

The sudden surge in reviving the vision document, sources said, has come after the nudge from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), with the directive that it has to be launched in 2020.

15-year vision plan launch slated for 2020

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

India slams Imran Khan’s call for jihad

State government replaced chief and members of the SIT thrice in the past ten days, drawing criticism from several quarters which raised the motive behind the repeated reconstitution of SIT. (Representational image)

MP honeytrap case: Court asks state to submit report

Shiekh Hasina (Photo: AFP)

Hasina delegates warn of NRC’s fallout in Bangla

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham