MP honeytrap case: Court asks state to submit report

The court was responding to petitions seeking either to order a court-monitored probe into the case or handover the probe to CBI.

State government replaced chief and members of the SIT thrice in the past ten days, drawing criticism from several quarters which raised the motive behind the repeated reconstitution of SIT. (Representational image)

Bhopal: A local court in Madhya Pradesh on Friday directed the Kamal Nath government to submit a report detailing progress in the probe in the honey-trap scandal and the reason behind repeated reconstitution of the Special Investigation Team set up to enquire it.

The Indore circuit branch of Madhya Pradesh high court ordered the state home department to submit the report by October 21 when the hearing on the petitions, seeking to hand over the probe into the matter to CBI, was scheduled to be done.

