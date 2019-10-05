Saturday, Oct 05, 2019 | Last Update : 05:00 PM IST

India, All India

Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2019, 2:34 pm IST

On October 1, S Suresh Kumar, aged 56, was found dead with head injuries in his apartment.

He was a technical expert with the NRSC, and was staying alone as his family was away. (Photo: Representational)
 He was a technical expert with the NRSC, and was staying alone as his family was away. (Photo: Representational)

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old lab technician was on Friday taken into custody for allegedly killing a scientist with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) here, following a dispute over payment of money after having ‘unnatural sex’ with the latter, police said.

On October 1, S Suresh Kumar, aged 56, was found dead with head injuries in his apartment, they said.

He was a technical expert with the NRSC, and was staying alone as his family was away.

His loneliness induced the suspect working with a private diagnostic centre to get closer to him in the name of blood collection, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar said in a press release.

“Exploiting his loneliness and urge to perform unnatural act, the suspect expected monetary favours in return.

As he did not get the expected amount, he hatched a plan to kill him. He bought a knife, and went to his flat on September 30 and spent time with the scientist and after having a physical relationship with him, he attacked him with the knife causing serious head injuries,” the commissioner said.

Later, the victims wife, who stays in Chennai, informed her relatives that her husband (deceased) was not answering the phone after which her relatives who were staying in the same apartment on the ground floor went and found the flats door locked from the outside and informed her, police said.

She immediately came to Hyderabad on the evening of October 1, and with the assistance of the police, the door was broken open and based on her complaint, a case was registered.

Police formed three teams and cracked the case after verifying CCTV footage, the mobile data of the deceased and that of the accused.

Tags: cctv, nrsc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

India and Bangladesh this morning inked seven pacts and launched three projects after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: PTI)

From badshahi pulao to chenna malpua, here's Sheikh Hasina's lunch menu

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a 'musical' dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party chief launched a programme to rid of the potholes. (Photo: File)

'Babuji dheere chalna': Gautam Gambhir's dig at Kejriwal on potholes

'The letter was just an appeal. Whatever the motive of the people, who are accepting the FIR and charging us with all kinds of things, it makes no sense to me,' Shyam Benegal said. (Photo: File)

Our open letter to PM Modi was just an appeal, so why this FIR: Shyam Benegal

Haimanti Sen, a former teacher, took a step forward to make the lives of these kids better. (Photo: Haimanti Sen)

This teacher’s ‘junoon’ took education out of classrooms to Mumbai’s skywalks

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham