India slams Imran Khan’s call for jihad

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2019, 2:05 am IST

Pakistan’s request was being seen once again as part of Islamabad’s open support for terrorism.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India on Friday said recent utterances made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were “not worthy of the high office” that he is holding and lambasted his “open call for jihad” against India.

New Delhi also slammed the request earlier this year before the UN Security Council (SC) by Pakistan for global terrorist and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to be allowed to use his bank account to meet “basic monthly expenses for himself and his family”, saying it was a case of a country (Pakistan) giving an application on behalf of a global terrorist (Saeed) that he be given pocket money”.

Meanwhile, at a conference in New Delhi, external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said — in an obvious reference to Pakistan — that Indias entire neighbourhood “minus one” has been a “fairly good story” for regional cooperation.

At a weekly briefing on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We condemn these kind of remarks (by the Pakistan PM on jihad). He (Mr Khan) doesn’t know how international relations are conducted. He gave an open call for jihad (Islamic holy war). It is not normal behaviour. We don’t expect normal behaviour from Pakistan ...”. It may be recalled that in a controversial move taken in August this year, it had come to light that the United Nations Security Council had approved a request by Pakistan for global terrorist and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to be allowed to use his bank account to meet “basic monthly expenses for himself and his family”. Pakistan’s request was being seen once again as part of Islamabad’s open support for terrorism but questions were also being raised on why the UNSC allowed it either on humanitarian or procedural grounds.

