From badshahi pulao to chenna malpua, here's Sheikh Hasina's lunch menu

Published : Oct 5, 2019, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2019, 4:19 pm IST

The PMO also released a list of hand picked songs which will be played during their meal.

India and Bangladesh this morning inked seven pacts and launched three projects after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: PTI)
 India and Bangladesh this morning inked seven pacts and launched three projects after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India will have lunch with PM Modi on Sunday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The Bangladesh PM will be treated to a vegetarian treat with food items like dahi bhalla papri, badshahi pulao, bharwan kumbh rogani, shahi dungri dal and chenna malpua. The meal will end with filter coffee or traditional qahwa, NEWS18 reported.

The PMO also released a list of hand picked songs that will be played during their meal. Old classics like Raghupati Raghav, ekla chalo re, Ram ratan dhan payo to evergreen Bollywood songs including woh shaam kuch ajeeb thi, tumko dekha toh yeh khayal aaya and hontho se chhulo will be played.

India and Bangladesh this morning inked seven pacts and launched three projects after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

