'Babuji dheere chalna': Gautam Gambhir's dig at Kejriwal on potholes

Gambhir improvised 'Babuji Dheere Chalna' to take dig at Kejriwal after he launched a programme to get rid of potholes.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a 'musical' dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party chief launched a programme to rid of the potholes. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a 'musical' dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party chief launched a programme to rid of the potholes.

Kejriwal took to Twitter and said: “To erase any inconvenience to the public on the roads due to rain, this campaign is being carried out. For the first time roads are being inspected on such a large scale.”

Fifty MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party would inspect 20-25 km of roads maintained by the PWD. "The MLAs will take photos of potholes and upload their locations and details on an app," Delhi CM said.

The announcement, however, invited a response from Gambhir — the BJP MP from East Delhi — who improvised Geeta Dutt's 1954 classic "Babuji Dheere Chalna" to take a dig at Kejriwal.

The decision to repair roads comes ahead of the Delhi elections next year for which the AAP has been highlighting the steps taken by the Delhi government to improve education and healthcare in the national capital.

