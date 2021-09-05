Sunday, Sep 05, 2021 | Last Update : 12:45 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Sep 2021  President Kovind confers 44 teachers with National Awards
India, All India

President Kovind confers 44 teachers with National Awards

ANI
Published : Sep 5, 2021, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2021, 12:15 pm IST

The National Awards were given by the President including teachers from Kargil

President Ram Nath Kovind attending the virtual ceremony. (Photo: ANI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind attending the virtual ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Ram Nath Kovind honoured 44 meritorious teachers with the National Awards to Teachers and said the future of the upcoming generation is safe with the teachers.

Addressing the ceremony that took place virtually due to COVID-19, the President said, "I would like to congratulate all the teachers. Knowing about such teachers assures me that the future of the upcoming generation is safe in the hand of such good teachers."

 

"We know that Teachers' Day is celebrated in the memory of Dr Radhakrishnan, who was known as a philosopher and scholar across the world... He wanted to be remembered only as a teacher. He has left an indelible mark as a great teacher," he added.

As announced by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education RC Meena, the National Awards were given by the President including teachers from Kargil.

The awardees included Mamta Paliwal (GGSSS Bhiwani, Haryana), Kamal Kishore Sharma (Government Senior Secondary School, Kandaghat, Himachal Pradesh), Jagtar Singh (Government Primary School, Khamano, Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab), Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, (Government Primary School, Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir) and Muhammad Ali (Government Middle School, Kargil, Ladakh).

 

Last year, Kovind virtually conferred the National Award to Teachers to 47 awardees on Teachers' Day.

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated annually on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President and second President of independent India. He was born on September 5, 1888.

Tags: teachers day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

India records 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 308 fresh fatalities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

As part of the birthday celebration, hoardings thanking Mr Modi

BJP to celebrate Modi’s birthday with 20-day events

According to the EC, Mr Dwiwedi, who informed it that the Covid-19 situation was fully under control, no impact of the flood situation on the poll-bound Assembly constituencies and the state being fully geared to hold the election. — DC

Bhowanipore bypolls scheduled on Sept 30 in face of Constitutional crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham