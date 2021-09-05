Sunday, Sep 05, 2021 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

  PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times
PTI
Published : Sep 5, 2021, 9:14 am IST
The Prime Minister also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the teaching fraternity on Teachers' Day, and said it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in Covid times.

He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

 

"On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds," Modi tweeted

It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in Covid times, he said.

"I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," Modi said in another tweet.

