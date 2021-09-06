Monday, Sep 06, 2021 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Sep 2021  Easing of COVID restrictions will be based on availability of oxygen: Uddhav Thackeray
India, All India

Easing of COVID restrictions will be based on availability of oxygen: Uddhav Thackeray

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Sep 5, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2021, 7:34 am IST

Opposition raises clamour for opening of temples but the government seems wary about Covid third wave

I request people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against the coronavirus, says Thackeray. — ANI
 I request people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against the coronavirus, says Thackeray. — ANI

Mumbai:  Amid the BJP’s growing clamour for the reopening of temples in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has hit out at the Opposition party, asking it to refrain from indulging in politics and making such calls. He said that the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the state will be based on the availability of oxygen, and it was “up to the people to prevent or invite a third wave” of the pandemic.

“Don't play with the lives of people. I request people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against the coronavirus,” Mr Thackeray said on Sunday.

 

“Some people are in a hurry to reopen some establishments. I request them to wait for some more time because the state government doesn’t want to open them and then close again if the Covid situation occurs,” he added.

The CM made these remarks at an interaction with doctors from across the state, in a virtual meeting attended by members of the state’s task force on Covid-19 as well.

He said the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the state will be based on the availability of oxygen and it was up to the people to prevent or invite a third wave of the pandemic. “Now the government has relaxed several curbs. There is an upcoming Ganeshotsav. I want people not to be complacent, avoid crowding in order to avoid the spread of the virus and its infection. I also urge political parties to avoid crowding,” he said.

 

According to him, the state government has strengthened the health infrastructure and it was in the midst of increasing the oxygen capacity to 3,000 MT from the present level of 1,200 to 1,400 MT to meet the demand in the wake of the third wave.

“But that will take time. We may not get enough oxygen from other states if the number of cases there increase,” he said. The CM said even though the second wave of Covid-19 was “under control”, there was a slight increase in the number of daily cases in the last few days.

The Maharashtra government has cited a letter by the Union government behind its decision to close religious places. The Union health ministry had asked it to restrict religious activities and public celebrations during the festive season amid fears of a potential third wave of Covid-19 infections.

 

Tags: reopening temples, uddhav thackeray, availability of oxygen, uddhav virtual meet with doctors, ganeshotsav, covid third wave
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in money laundering case

A health worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a branch of State Bank of India in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 38,948 fresh Covid cases, lowest fatalities reported in 167 days

Health workers bury the body of a 12-year-old Nipah virus victim, at Kannamparambu cemetery in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Nipah death in Kerala: Centre rushes experts

An artisan paints to give finishing touches to a clay idol of Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bangalore on September 4, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in districts with Covid rate below 2% in Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham