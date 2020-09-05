Indian Army chief Gen. Naravane says situation along LAC with China is slightly tense

"We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks," the Army chief added.

New Delhi: The Army chief, General MM Naravane, said on Friday that the situation along the LAC with China is “slightly tense” and the Army has undertaken precautionary deployment in some areas along the LAC for “our own safety and security”.

“The troops are prepared for all contingencies that may arise,” asserted General Naravane, who was on a two-day visit to forward areas in Ladakh.

Army chief said that he spent time with the commanders and troops for a first-hand assessment of the situation along the border.

“It was very satisfying to see our soldiers and local commanders in high morale and good health. It gives me confidence that they are well prepared to safeguard the territorial integrity of our nation. The Indian Army is known for its commitment and resolve. The nation can count on us,” said General Naravane.

The Army chief said that in the past three months, India and China have been engaged in resolving the situation. “Military and diplomatic channels are functioning. Indian side is firmly committed to resolve the current situation along the LAC through engagement,” he said. Army chief said that all existing mechanisms will be utilised to reduce tension and to ensure that the status quo is not unilaterally changed.

The Army chief visited forward areas for a firsthand assessment of the situation along the LAC. He urged all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness. He was also briefed by Northern Commander Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi and Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps chief Lt. General Harinder Singh on the state of operational preparedness and on the logistics arrangements for sustenance of forces in winters. Army chief expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made to ensure operational effectiveness and capability enhancement of the forces.

Gen. Naravane’s visit to Leh at this time is crucial as Chinese have not taken well to India’s moves to preempt them and occupy over two dozen strategic peaks on the southern banks of Pangong Tso and Spanggur gap. Both armies are now face to face in Chushul sector and the sector is on a razor edge.

Brigadier level talks are being held between the Indian and the Chinese Army after Indian troops thwarted the PLA's attempts to transgress into areas in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29-30.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.