Sunday, Sep 06, 2020 | Last Update : 08:29 AM IST

165th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,109,476

89,237

Recovered

3,177,667

73,155

Deaths

70,673

1,038

Maharashtra88386263657426276 Andhra Pradesh4873313821044347 Tamil Nadu4576973983667751 Karnataka3893322832926298 Uttar Pradesh2597651969593843 Delhi1881931637854538 West Bengal1777011508013510 Bihar145861128376750 Telangana138395104603877 Assam12122592718345 Odisha12022190331591 Gujarat101695824983076 Rajasthan88515719901116 Kerala8210560444327 Haryana7198357171759 Madhya Pradesh70244532571513 Punjab60013425431739 Jharkhand4803932403447 Jammu and Kashmir4099031435755 Chhatisgarh4063419608337 Uttarakhand2301115547312 Goa1986314747220 Puducherry1617210674280 Tripura145248483136 Himachal Pradesh6830492049 Manipur6699489935 Chandigarh5268243168 Arunachal Pradesh477528858 Nagaland410730588 Meghalaya2734116214 Sikkim184312255 Mizoram10625890
  India   All India  05 Sep 2020  Indian Army chief Gen. Naravane says situation along LAC with China is slightly tense
India, All India

Indian Army chief Gen. Naravane says situation along LAC with China is slightly tense

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Sep 5, 2020, 4:12 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2020, 4:12 am IST

"We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks," the Army chief added.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during his visit to review the security situation in Ladakh, Friday, Sept 4, 2020. (PTI)
 Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during his visit to review the security situation in Ladakh, Friday, Sept 4, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Army chief, General MM Naravane, said on Friday that the situation along the LAC with China is “slightly tense” and the Army has undertaken precautionary deployment in some areas along the LAC for “our own safety and security”.

“The troops are prepared for all contingencies that may arise,” asserted General Naravane, who was on a two-day visit to forward areas in Ladakh.

 

"We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks," the Army chief added.

Army chief said that he spent time with the commanders and troops for a first-hand assessment of the situation along the border.

“It was very satisfying to see our soldiers and local commanders in high morale and good health. It gives me confidence that they are well prepared to safeguard the territorial integrity of our nation. The Indian Army is known for its commitment and resolve. The nation can count on us,” said General Naravane.

The Army chief said that in the past three months, India and China have been engaged in resolving the situation. “Military and diplomatic channels are functioning. Indian side is firmly committed to resolve the current situation along the LAC through engagement,” he said. Army chief said that all existing mechanisms will be utilised to reduce tension and to ensure that the status quo is not unilaterally changed.

 

The Army chief visited forward areas for a firsthand assessment of the situation along the LAC. He urged all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness. He was also briefed by Northern Commander Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi and Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps chief Lt. General Harinder Singh on the state of operational preparedness and on the logistics arrangements for sustenance of forces in winters. Army chief expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made to ensure operational effectiveness and capability enhancement of the forces.

Gen. Naravane’s visit to Leh at this time is crucial as Chinese have not taken well to India’s moves to preempt them and occupy over two dozen strategic peaks on the southern banks of Pangong Tso and Spanggur gap. Both armies are now face to face in Chushul sector and the sector is on a razor edge.

 

Brigadier level talks are being held between the Indian and the Chinese Army after Indian troops thwarted the PLA's attempts to transgress into areas in Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29-30.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

Tags: indian army, army chief general mm naravane, ladakh standoff, india-china border dispute

Latest From India

Babri Masjid

New mosque in Ayodhya will be the same size as Babri Masjid, says trust

A Google map pinpointing Nacho, the area where the porters are said to have been detained by China's People's Liberation Army. (Photo: Google)

Five porters allegedly detained by China's PLA in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal claims COVID-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control

P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)

India only nation where lockdown strategy failed to curb COVID-19: Chidambaram

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham