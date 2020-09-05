Sunday, Sep 06, 2020 | Last Update : 08:28 AM IST

  India   All India  05 Sep 2020  Arvind Kejriwal claims COVID-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control
India, All India

Arvind Kejriwal claims COVID-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control

PTI
Published : Sep 5, 2020, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2020, 2:29 pm IST

On Friday, Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here in 69 days.

 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sought to assure people that there is no need to panic as the situation is completely under control.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal asserted that the number of cases is rising as the AAP government has doubled testing in the city.

 

Appealing to Delhiities to follow preventive measures against COVID-19, the chief minister said there is no scope for negligent attitude.

He said that his government has taken several steps to reduce deaths due to the virus in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that there is no shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and added that out of 14,000 beds, only 5,000 are occupied.

"Out of 5,000 beds, 1,600-1,700 beds are occupied by those who belong to other states," he said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here in 69 days.

This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Friday.

 

