Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

India, All India

Women in live-in relations 'akin to concubines': Rajasthan Rights Body urges for ban

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 8:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 8:21 am IST

He said, in an order issued jointly with Justice Prakash Tantia, it is the duty of government to discourage such relations.

The chief of Rajasthan Human Rights Commission, who as a High Court judge had made headlines with his “peacocks don’t have sex” remark, has marred women’s dignity by saying they are “akin to concubines” in live-in relationships. (Representational Image)
 The chief of Rajasthan Human Rights Commission, who as a High Court judge had made headlines with his “peacocks don’t have sex” remark, has marred women’s dignity by saying they are “akin to concubines” in live-in relationships. (Representational Image)

Jaipur: The chief of Rajasthan Human Rights Commission, who as a High Court judge had made headlines with his “peacocks don’t have sex” remark, has marred women’s dignity by saying they are “akin to concubines” in live-in relationships.

Urging the government at both Centre and states to prohibit live-in relationships, he said, in an order issued jointly with Justice Prakash Tantia, it is the duty of government to discourage such relations.

Quoting various decisions of the Supreme Court on live-in relationships, Justice (Retired) Mahesh Chandra Sharma on Wednesday said such "animalistic lives are against the basic rights enshrined in constitution and against their (women's) human rights".

Calling it "an extremely retrograde judgement, which needs to be condemned" rights activist Kavita Srivastav said they can challenge it in the Rajasthan High Court. "He is asking the government to make a law against live-in relationships and to challenge the 'in the nature of marriage' clause of the Domestic Violence Act," she added.

In several judgements, the Supreme Court not only said adult couples can have live-in relationships, it also brought such relationships under the ambit of the law on domestic violence. In a judgement in May last year, the court had noted that the legislature had also recognised "live-in relationships" which have been covered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005.

In another judgement, the court said parliament has to bring in proper legislation so the women and the children born out of such kinds of relationships be protected.

The top court had also identified the conditions that would make a relationship "in the nature of marriage". The list includes the man and the women being unmarried, being of a legal age to marry and who "hold themselves out to society as being akin to spouses".

Three years ago, Justice Sharma had made headlines when on his retirement day from Rajasthan High Court, with his bizzare remark that peacocks use their tears to fertilize eggs.

"The peacock is a lifelong brahmachari (celibate). It never has sex with the peahen. The peahen gets pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock," he said, while recommending cows be given the status of the national animal.

Comparing a cow to the national bird, he described both the species as "pious".

Tags: live-in, couple, women, rajasthan, human rights body
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

The widely shared screenshot of the Facebook post, allegedly by Indira, suggested that all those who were left out of the NRC be put in a detention camp after being sterilised. (Photo: File)

Kerala author 'suggests' those left out of NRC be put in detention after sterilisation

In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar was seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him. (Photo: Screengrab)

D K Shivakumar tweets message, says 'political vendetta stronger than law'

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader received flak on social media. (Photo: Twitter/ @harshit_shukl)

Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi pulled over on violation of rules on Twitter amid new traffic fines

The Madhya Pradesh Police has booked a local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader for selling a booklet titled 'Dhara 370 - Setu Ya Surang' at a protest here. (Photo: PTI)

CPI(M) leader booked for selling booklet on Article 370 in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham