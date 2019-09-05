RSS asks Nirmala Sitharaman to join economy meet

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may hold a meeting with economists and financial experts linked to the Sangh after the three-day conclave.

New Delhi: With the Indian economy appearing to be on a downward spiral, the state of the ecomony will be one of the key issues to be deliberated at the RSS-led Sangh Parivar’s coordination meet in Pushkar.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman may hold a meeting with economists and financial experts linked to the Sangh after the three-day conclave. Speculation is also rife that Ms Sitharaman may also be invited to attend the meeting taking place in Rajasthan from September 7 as some Sangh affiliates have also raised concerns over the economic indicators. Besides the economy, the situation after the abrogation of Article 370, the Narendra Modi government’s action in the agrarian and social sectors and their impact, as well as the environment and the government and the Sangh Parivar’s attempts towards social upliftment will also be part of the agenda of the three-day meeting. The conclave — Akhil Bharatiya Samanvya Samiti — could also see a resolution being passed appreciating the Modi government’s decision to nullify Article 370, which was one of the RSS’ core issues.

The representatives of all Parivar affiliates, including the BJP, will attend the meet, which will also be attended by RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat, his second-in-command Bhaiyyaji Joshi and top Sangh leaders. BJP working president J.P. Nadda, general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh and some other senior leaders, including some Union ministers are also likely to attend the meet.

BJP ally Shiv Sena has decided to endorse former Prime Minister and Congress stalwart Manmohan Singh’s view on the economic situation, and asked the BJP leadership to heed Dr Singh’s advice and not to indulge in politics over the issue.

In an editorial in the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna on Wednesday, the party said the economy is in the doldrums and experts should be brought in to handle the situation. The BJP had dismissed Dr Singh’s criticism, after the former PM had voiced “serious concerns” and said the state of economy was “deeply worrying”, while terming it as a “man-made crisis”.