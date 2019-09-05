Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi pulled over on violation of rules on Twitter amid new traffic fines

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 8:56 am IST

The hefty fines for traffic violations have triggered worry among law-breaking motorists across the country.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader received flak on social media. (Photo: Twitter/ @harshit_shukl)
New Delhi: As the motorists across the country have been charged with heavy fines since a few days under the amended Motor Vehicle Act for traffic violations, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader received flak on social media.

In a mock to the government’s implications of rules that have been affecting the common man, Twitter users pulled out old photographs of the two politicians on two-wheelers without helmets, asking the police to take action. One user even started a Change.org petition to have authorities take note.

The hefty fines for traffic violations have triggered worry among law-breaking motorists across the country. On Tuesday, a scooter rider was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurgaon for not carrying his vehicle's registration documents and his driving licence. Even the autorickshaw drivers have been also charged with such heavy penalties.

The new rules -- which brand common offences like the use of cellphone while driving, jumping traffic lights and driving on the wrong lane as "dangerous driving" -- came into effect on Sunday.

Under the new rules, the fine for driving without a seat-belt has been upped from Rs 100 to Rs 1000. Using cellphones while driving can invite a fine between Rs 1,000-5,000 - up from Rs 1000.

For drunk driving, the fine has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Speeding has a penalty anywhere between Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000.

In case of any road offence by underage drivers, the guardian or owner of the vehicle will be held guilty. The penalty will be Rs 25,000 along with three years in jail and the registration will be cancelled.

