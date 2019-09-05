Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

Kerala author 'suggests' those left out of NRC be put in detention after sterilisation

A case was registered under Section 153 of IPC for promoting enmity between religions and spreading hatred through social media.

 The widely shared screenshot of the Facebook post, allegedly by Indira, suggested that all those who were left out of the NRC be put in a detention camp after being sterilised. (Photo: File)

Kodungallur: An author, who allegedly suggested in a Facebook post that those left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), be put in detention camps after being sterilised, has been booked by Kerala Police.

A case was registered against her under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between religions and spreading hatred through social media, police said. "We got a complaint, saying a post put up by one Indira on Facebook promotes enmity between religion and was spreading hatred through social media. We have started a probe," said an investigating officer.

The widely shared screenshot of the Facebook post, allegedly by Indira, suggested that all those who were left out of the NRC be put in a detention camp after being sterilised.

When some Facebook account holders countered her argument, she allegedly replied that contraceptive drugs must be mixed in drinking water for a particular community in order to control birth among them. Her post has since been deleted from Facebook.

