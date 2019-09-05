'Kamal Nath should stop outside interference in govt,' says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia said, 'Charges (levelled by Singhar) are serious. Both sides should be made to sit. CM should listen to both-Singhar and Digvijaya.'

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the allegations by Madhya Pradesh forest minister Umang Singhar that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was interfering in the state government were “serious”.

Scindia also said that CM Kamal Nath should look into them and “nobody should interfere” in the functioning of the state government.

“With a lot of difficulties and hard work, all party workers including myself have established the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh. We aspired to create a new Madhya Pradesh which will have progress and development. The government should work in accordance with those hopes and aspirations,” Scindia added.

Singhar has accused Digvijaya Singh of running the government from “behind the curtains”, alleging that Singh was trying to destabilise the state government.

Scindia said, “The charges (levelled by Singhar) are serious. Both the sides should be made to sit. CM should listen to both- Umang Singhar ji and Digvijaya Singh ji. There is no ambiguity that government should run on its own strength. It should run in an independent manner and there should be no interference from anyone in the government.”

Singh, however, has denied all the allegations.