Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

India, All India

'Chidambaram’s bail at this stage will hamper probe,’ says SC in INX Media case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 11:51 am IST

'Accused may move regular bail before the appropriate court,' the top court said.

The top court said that Chidambaram would not be shown all materials collected by ED at this stage and neither does the agency need to produce the transcripts of the senior Congress leader’s questioning in court. (Photo: File)
 The top court said that Chidambaram would not be shown all materials collected by ED at this stage and neither does the agency need to produce the transcripts of the senior Congress leader’s questioning in court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a setback for former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The top court said that Chidambaram would not be shown all materials collected by ED at this stage and neither does the agency need to produce the transcripts of the senior Congress leader’s questioning in court.

"This is not a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail. Investigating agency has to be given enough freedom to probe. Grant of anticipatory bail at this stage will hamper the investigation. Accused may move regular bail before the appropriate court,” the court added.

“Economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach,” the court said, according to news agency ANI.

CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017. The Delhi High Court had on August 20, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED.

Tags: supreme court, inx media case, p chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

'The government should work in accordance with those hopes and aspirations,' Scindia added. (Photo: File)

'Kamal Nath should stop outside interference in govt,' says Jyotiraditya Scindia

A TikTok star with over 40,000 followers, along with his three accomplices, was arrested by police in connection with robbery cases in Greater Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. (Photo: ANI)

UP TikTok star with 40,000 followers along with 3 others arrested in robbery case

Former Union Minister Khan was appointed as the Governor of Kerala on September 1. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala governor-designate arrives in Trivandrum to take charge from Sept 6

A 24-year old M Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending an email threatening to blow up the Hyderabad international airport, police said. (Representational Image)

‘Jealous’ of friend travelling abroad, Hyd man sends bomb threat, arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Bieber spends quality time with wife Hailey on the beach; see pics

2

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

3

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

4

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

5

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham