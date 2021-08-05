Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Aug 2021  Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: SC on Pegasus row
India, All India

Allegations of snooping serious, if correct: SC on Pegasus row

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2021, 1:17 pm IST

SC was hearing nine petitions, including those filed by the Editors Guild and senior journalists seeking independent probe into Pegasus row

The Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 The Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said the allegations of Pegasus-related snooping are serious if the reports on it are correct and asked the petitioners, including Editors Guild of India and senior journalist N Ram, to serve the copies of the pleas seeking probe into the Israeli spyware matter to the Centre so that somebody from the government is present to accept notice.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant asked some questions at the outset from senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Editors Guild and senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar.

 

Before going into all that, we have certain questions. No doubt, the allegations are serious, if the reports are true, the CJI observed and raised the issue of delay, saying the matter had come to light way back in 2019.

Reports of snooping came to light in 2019. I do not know whether any efforts were made to get more information, CJI Ramana observed, adding that he did not want to say that it was an impediment.

The top court said it was not going into the facts of each case and if the some people claimed that their phones were intercepted then there is the Telegraph Act under which complaints can be filed.

I can explain. We do not have the access to many materials. The petitions have information about 10 cases of direct infiltration into phones, Sibal said.

 

The apex court asked the counsel appearing for the petitioners to serve the copy of the pleas to the Centre.

Let them serve copies of the petition to the government. Somebody should appear for the government to take notice, the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on August 10.

We do not know in which matter we will issue notice. Let them come before us to accept the notices and then we will see, the bench said.

The court was hearing nine petitions, including those filed by the Editors Guild and senior journalists seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter.

The pleas relate to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

 

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware. 

Tags: supreme court of india, pegasus snooping row, cji ramana, israeli spyware, justice surya kant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prashant Kishor. (DC file photo)

Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Abrogation of Article 370 brought unprecedented peace, progress in J-K: PM Modi

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin as hundreds line up to receive their second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at the municipal stadium in Hyderabad, July 29, 2021. (AP/Mahesh Kumar A.)

COVID-19: India records 42,982 new cases, 533 fresh fatalities

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — DC Image

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham