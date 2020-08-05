Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   All India  05 Aug 2020  Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new political map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue
India, All India

Pakistan includes J-K, Junagadh in its new political map: Revisiting the Junagadh issue

THE ASIAN AGE | APRAMEYA RAO
Published : Aug 5, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2020, 12:24 pm IST

Junagadh and its vassal enclaves were ruled by Muslim rulers but their population was overwhelmingly Hindu.

A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
 A motorcyclist rides past a billboard displaying a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan along a street in Islamabad on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

In a move timed with the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan government on Tuesday unveiled its new official political map that included the whole of Jammu and Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek in Kutch, and surprisingly – Junagadh.

The Government of India promptly dismissed Pakistan’s new political map as “an exercise in political absurdity”, adding that “ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility”.

 

Islamabad's claim over Jammu and Kashmir is its proverbial raison d'etre, while the Sir Creek dispute has continued despite an international tribunal in 1968 resolving the larger border claims in Kutch. In addition, India and Pakistan have also fought a war over the control of Siachen in 1984.

The addition of Junagarh – a princely state in British India – and Sir Creek in the new map evoked a sharp reaction from Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. “This action of Pakistan is both preposterous and obnoxious. Gujarat condemns this absurd act of Pakistan unequivocally,” he tweeted.

The shocking invocation of Junagadh by Pakistan is, however, not without a historical context.

 

THE JUNAGADH QUESTION

The princely states in the newly-Independent India were given the choice of either merging into India or Pakistan. While most of them acceded to India – or Pakistan in a few cases, the question of princely states like Jammu and Kashmir, Hyderabad and Junagadh remained unresolved.

Junagadh and its vassal enclaves were ruled by Muslim rulers but their population was overwhelmingly Hindu. On August 11, 1947, Nawab Muhammad Mahabat Khanji III told Muhammad Ali Jinnah his intention of acceding to Pakistan. Four days later, he formally issued a communique announcing Junagadh’s merger. Incidentally, India came to know of it through news reports.

 

The Nawab’s decision did not go down well with India, which feared that a Pakistani presence in Kathiawar would jeopardise the economic and administrative unity of the region. Moreover, Junagadh did not share a border with Pakistan and its Veraval port was 300 miles away from Karachi.

In War and Peace in Modern India, military historian Srinath Raghavan writes that India, after several weeks of no response from Pakistan over Junagadh’s accession, decided to impose an economic embargo. In response, Junagadh PM Shahnawaz Bhutto appealed to Jinnah to “not abandon Junagadh and its people to be devoured by the wolves.”

On September 9, PM Jawaharlal Nehru proposed the idea of referendum to his Pakistani counterpart, under which people would be allowed to choose their country. However, the next day, Pakistan said it had accepted the accession of Junagadh. This complicated matters further and introduced the Kashmir angle.

 

According to historian Harry Hodson, Jinnah probably thought of Junagadh as a bargaining chip for Kashmir, a princely state with a Hindu ruler and a Muslim majority, in the hope that a referendum would also be applied there if the Maharaja chose India.

Soon, India amassed troops, feudatory states of Junagadh except Manavadar acceded, a provincial government was formed and a popular uprising emerged. Interestingly, when Mountbatten met Jinnah on November 1, the latter told the former that he was ready to let go of Junagadh for Kashmir. Eight days later, Junagadh capitulated.

In February 1948, India held a referendum in which 95 per cent of the registered voters backed India; only 91 voted for Pakistan. Junagadh was also heard in the United Nations, where the issue fizzled out.

 

MAP ROW IS NOT NEW

While Junagadh is a non-issue in India and the UN, many Pakistanis have continued to consider Junagadh as a “disputed” territory. In fact, Raghavan notes that Junagadh remained in Pakistan’s official maps until 1960s. By the time Bhutto’s son, Zulfiqar, came to power, Junagadh issue had lost its relevance.

In 2007, Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khan had accused the Pakistani regime of neglecting his family and removing Junagadh from the map. He had also urged the government to redraw the Pakistani map to re-include Junagadh.

In 2016, a think-tank, Muslim Institute, had organised a conference on the issue, where participants urged the Pakistani government to highlight the “occupation” of Junagadh on international forums as well as on Pakistani maps.

 

Perhaps, the move to redraw the Pakistani map stemmed from the need to satisfy the jingoistic domestic constituency. Diplomatically, the redrawing of the map will have no impact whatsoever on India.

Tags: junagadh, india-pakistan dialogue, article 370 jammu & kashmir, imran khan, kashmir dispute, ministry of external affairs (mea), indian princely states, independence act

Latest From India

As tensions run high, large contingents of policemen have been deployed at the residences of various political leaders. — HU Naqash photo

Curfew in Srinagar over Article 370 abrogation anniversary

A worker carries a model of Ram Mandir on his head on the eve of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya, in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Advani believes temple will usher in Rama Rajya

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Ahead of Ayodhya bhumi pujan, Priyanka hopes occasion will foster national unity, fraternity

16 from JK qualify UPSC exam. (Photo- Twitter/Rising Kashmir)

Despite turmoil, 16 J&K candidates crack UPSC exam

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham