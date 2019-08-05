Work to win trust of all: Modi to BJP legislators

Modi highlighted “ways to strengthen” the organisation and “work for India’s progress with even greater vigour.”

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians to work with a “team spirit” and shun negativity as only a positive attitude can help in achieving the goal.

Mr Modi told party MPs that as a representative of their respective constituency, an MP needs to work for all and win the trust of all, including those who did not vote for them.

In his concluding address at the two day long “Abhyas Varg (orientation seesion)” of the ruling party MPs, including Union ministers, the PM shared tips on how to be a good parliamentarian and how to remain connected with the constituency and it’s people.

Mr Modi highlighted “ways to strengthen” the organisation and “work for India’s progress with even greater vigour.”

Asking party leaders to pay attention to their respective constituency 24X7, the PM also asked them to pay attention to their families as well but must refrain from “parivarvaad”.

On the first day of the session on Saturday, the PM had advised BJP leaders to keep the “karyakarta” (worker) within themselves alive and had given credit to the party’s ideology for its current position in the politics and it’s organisational growth.

Referring to the next Lok Sabha poll, scheduled for 2024, sources said, party MPs to nurse their constituencies in a way that they can stick to their current position on their strength of work and conduct.

After the meeting, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi informed the media that the PM asked MPs to not entertain negative thoughts about those who did not vote for them.