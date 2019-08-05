'Warned of a misadventure': P Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor on J&K turmoil

The developments have triggered speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the Constitution.

New Delhi: On Monday, former Union Minister P Chidambaram criticised the Centre over house arrest of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, “I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests.”

I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 5, 2019

“Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed," he added.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also tweeted to express solidarity with Omar Abdullah. Tharoor said: “You are not alone Omar Abdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session and our voices will not be stilled.”

You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. @INCIndia https://t.co/QqGa4EgrP3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2019

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Conference's Sajad Lone - the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest late on Sunday.