Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer to be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision last week to AIIMS Delhi, from King George Medical University Hospital in Lucknow, for better treatment.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta, earlier in the day, adjourned the matter to August 9 after no one appeared on the behalf of the rape survivor.

While, the survivor is on the ventilator and has developed pneumonia, her lawyer is stable, the hospital administration had said on August 2.

On Friday, after the request of the family, the Supreme Court had said the Unnao rape survivor would not be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment and deferred hearing for Monday.

Supreme Court also ordered the immediate transfer of the survivor's uncle to Tihar, who is jailed in UP's Rae Bareli.

The top court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to give an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in its hearing had barred media houses to directly, indirectly or in any manner disclose the identity of the rape survivor. The apex court issued a slew of instructions in the case, including directing the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in Delhi.

Earlier, the CBI had booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on the charge of murder in the accident case.

Following the accident, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a murder case against rape accused and lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. The case now stands transferred to the CBI.

Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the BJP, on August 1, in the backdrop of the accident.

He had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.