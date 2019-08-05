Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

Two new programmes to help revamp DD flagship channel

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Sources stated that the concept for Sports 360 was mooted after the success of DD’s coverage of Cricket world cup held recently.

Various DD channels have also been able to lead in channel ratings across several time ranges.
 Various DD channels have also been able to lead in channel ratings across several time ranges.

New Delhi: The national broadcaster, Doordarshan, has embarked on an ambitious plan to revamp one of its flagship channel’s, DD India, with special programming aimed at serving the needs of its viewers.

The channel has introduced two new weekly programmes, Sports 360 and Global Scan, aimed to serve the sports loving and foreign affairs following viewers respectively.

Sources stated that the concept for Sports 360 was mooted after the success of DD’s coverage of Cricket world cup held recently. During this period Doordarshan did an its first ever in-depth coverage of the world cup for over one and a half months which led to record TRPs for the channel, sources added.  

While the programme Global Scan was proposed to fill the requisite need for special program on foreign affairs. This also aims to give India’s perspective on foreign issues to the viewers while at the same time also giving them an update on current issues around the world, sources added.

The plan to introduce new programs was put in place in an effort to increase the TRP and appeal of the national broadcaster among masses.  Over the past few months there has been a concerted effort,  under the guidance of Prasar Bharati chairman and CEO, to make DD India a leading channel in its segment, sources added.

It is learnt that the new look programming is also likely to help the public broadcaster to increase TRPs. Various DD channels have also been able to lead in channel ratings across several time ranges.

