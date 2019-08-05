Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:41 AM IST

Mumbai schools, colleges shut today as more rain predicted

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 8:54 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 9:26 am IST

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour.

All government and semi-government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are allowed to report late for duty on Monday, an official statement said. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Sunday declared holiday for the schools and colleges in Mumbai, its suburbs and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for Monday in view of the IMD forecast of heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

Authorities have already declared holiday for schools in Nashik district. All government and semi-government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are allowed to report late for duty on Monday, an official statement said.

In view of the heavy rains alert, the government has advised people living in MMR, which also covers districts of Raigad, Thane and Palghar, to avoid venturing out if not necessary. "All essential services will remain functional on Monday," it said.

The decision to declare holiday for schools was taken after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Chief Secretary AjoyMehta. Incessant rains have been lashing Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai since Friday night, leading to cancellation of suburban train services on the main line and harbour line of the Central Railway for a long period on Saturday and Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in Mumbai and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains also wreaked havoc in Nashik and Pune districts, where rivers are in full spate.

