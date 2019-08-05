'Mufti should be declared terrorist and sent to jail': Shiv Sena

It further stated that people have to come out of this delusion that the issue of Kashmir can be solved with dialogue.

'Mehbooba Mufti has given warning over Article 35A. People of Kashmir should stay ready for sacrifice, she said this echoing the language of separatists. The Home Minister should not tolerate this. This is the language of terrorism,' the party stated in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Monday stated that as per the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti should be declared a terrorist and sent to jail for speaking "language of terrorism".

"Mehbooba Mufti has given warning over Article 35A. People of Kashmir should stay ready for sacrifice, she said this echoing the language of separatists. The Home Minister should not tolerate this. This is the language of terrorism," the party stated in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"The Home Minister has made anti-terrorism law strong and got it passed in Parliament. As per this law, any person can be declared a terrorist and can be taken into custody. As per this law, Mehbooba Mufti should be declared a terrorist and sent to jail, otherwise her plan to create violence in Kashmir will get successful," the party added.

Shiv Sena stated that "35-A' is a section which breaks Kashmir from 'Hindustan' and gives it a different status than other states."

"The way only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two-four other people knew about demonetisation, similary this time too only a few people know what will happen in Kashmir," Shiv Sena stated.

Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the state. The government has also imposed Section 144, which prevents the gathering of more than four in the area.