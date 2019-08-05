Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

Modi to kick off poll campaign in Haryana Sept 8

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 7:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 7:33 am IST

The party is expecting Prime Minister Modi to address the cadre on September 8 at a mega rally in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to kickoff the election campaign for the forthoming Assembly elections in Haryana’s Rohtak on September 8.  The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit is gearing up to make the event grand success with its panna pramukhs and cadre in attendance.

The party is expecting Prime Minister Modi to address the cadre on September 8 at a mega rally in the city.  “We are expecting more than two lakh panna pramukhs and we will seek time from Mr Modi to address them on the last day of the tour,” sources stated.

On the same day Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will wrap up his statewide tour ahead of Assembly polls likely later this year. Sources stated that Rohtak Assembly constituency has been chosen  deliberately for the show of strength as it was considered to be the bastion of Congress’ Hooda household.

Haryana chief minister  is scheduled to begin his ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from August 18. The aim of the yatra is to re-connect with the people and seek their blessings, just ahead of the polls.  

The chief minister will embark on a statewide tour covering all 90 constituencies after seeking divine blessings at Kalka temple located in Kalka constituency, sources stated.  

Mr Khattar’s counterpart in Maharashtra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has already launched ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’ in the state that too will go to polls in few months.

Sources stated that the party would continue to seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  just like the Lok Sabha polls in which the party secured all 10 constituencies in the state.

While in Haryana the BJP would would also bank upon the clean image of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is seeking a reelection.

The BJP is also hoping that it would gain in the forthcoming assembly polls and improve upon its 2014 Assembly show in which it had secured 49 seats due to the triangular contest.  Just like the Lok Sabha polls, the party feels that the three way fight between BJP, alliance of Aam Aadmi Party and Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party and the Congress on the third side is likely to again pivotal role in recapturing of the state assembly by it.

