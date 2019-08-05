Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, All India

Martyrdom of Dr Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K honoured: Ram Madhav

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 12:51 pm IST

Madhav said that the complete integration of J&K was a longstanding demand.

'What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?' Madhav tweeted. (Photo: File/PTI)
 'What a glorious day. Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven decade old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?' Madhav tweeted. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday hailed the government's decision on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said the martyrdom of its idealogue Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of the state into India has been "honoured".

The national general secretary and the party's point person in the state said that the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir was a longstanding demand of the nation.

"What a glorious day. Finally, the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee for complete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven-decade-old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our lifetime. Ever imagined?" he tweeted moments after Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement in Parliament.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Shah moved a resolution that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the state.

"PM @narendramodi Ji ne Kamaal kar diya. Desh ki ummeedon pe khare utre. Many many congrats to  @narendramodi ji and  @AmitShah ji on this historic decision regarding #Article370. This has opened up the path of growth and development for #JammuAndKashmir," tweeted party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.

Tags: ram madhav, reintegration, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: File)

Kashmir turmoil: 'India has failed Kashmir,' says Mehbooba Mufti

'We don't know if we have equipment for live streaming or recording of proceedings,' the bench told the counsel. (Photo: PTI)

RSS ideologue seeks live streaming of proceedings for Ayodhya hearing from SC

(Photo: AP)

With the removal of Article 370, what has Jammu and Kashmir lost?

'Vajpayee Ji despite being a BJP leader empathized with Kashmiris and earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most,' PDP chief tweeted.

Amid Kashmir turmoil, Mufti feels Vajpayee's absence on his death anniversary

MOST POPULAR

1

Maruti S-Presso to launch in October; Will rival the Renault Kwid

2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be sweeter with these two features

3

Steve Jobs was right from the very beginning with iPhone 11 design

4

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

5

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham