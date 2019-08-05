Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 AM IST

India, All India

Imran, via tweets, tries to play J&K mischief again

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 2:09 am IST

The Pakistani PM also claimed that the hostilities at the Line of Control “has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis”.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo:AP)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo:AP)

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday decided to wade into the Kashmir issue once again by raising the pitch on India-Pakistan hostilities through the bogey of “self-determination” for Kashmir, adding that “the long night of suffering” of the people of Kashmir must end and “the only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir”. The Pakistani PM also claimed that the hostilities at the Line of Control “has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis”.

India has always maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and that any discussions on the Kashmir issue can be held only with Pakistan bilaterally, but only if Islamabad ends cross-border terrorism first. The Indian Army has already dismissed the Pakistani charges of initiating the latest round of LoC hostilities, saying the Pakistan Army regularly attempts to push in infiltrating terrorists and engages in firing to assist these terrorists. Indian Army sources also said India has the right to respond to Pakistani military actions on the LoC but the Indian Army only retaliates against the Pakistani military targets and infiltrating terrorists, and not against civilians. Indian Army sources also dismissed Pakistani charges on use of cluster bombs as false and baseless.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Pakistan PM alleged: “I condemn India’s attack across LoC on innocent civilians and its use of cluster munitions in violation of international humanitarian law and its own commitments under the 1983 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. The UN Security Council must take note of this international threat to peace and security. It is time to end the long night of suffering for the people of Occupied Kashmir. They must be allowed to exercise their right to self determination according to UNSC resolutions.”

The Pakistan PM added: “The only road to peace and security in South Asia runs through a peaceful and just settlement of Kashmir. President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as the situation deteriorates there and along the LoC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian ... forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis.”

Tags: imran khan, india-pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

JD-U to fight Jharkhand polls alone

Various DD channels have also been able to lead in channel ratings across several time ranges.

Two new programmes to help revamp DD flagship channel

Bodies of atleast four Pak SSG Commandos or terrorists is seen on Indian side of LoC, in close proximity of Indian Army’s posts. (Representational Image)

Army tells Pakistan: Raise white flag, take bodies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

CWC to meet on August 10 to pick Rahul’s successor

MOST POPULAR

1

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

2

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

3

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

4

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

5

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham