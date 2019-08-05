Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:25 AM IST

Expelled BJP MLA and rape accused Kuldeep Sengar to be produced in Delhi court today

The court has also issued production warrants against the other accused in the case for their presence on August 6.

New Delhi: Rape accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice, Shashi Singh, is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Monday.

The duo will be produced in the court in pursuance to order by district judge Dinesh Sharma here.

The case pertains to the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the lawmaker at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

He was lodged in Sitapur district jail in Uttar Pradesh. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last week.

Accused Shashi Singh had allegedly lured the victim into going to Sengar's residence.

A few days earlier, Sengar and nine others were booked for murder by the CBI after the rape survivor and the advocate were injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli. Her two aunts were killed in the accident. The rape survivor's family alleged foul play.

