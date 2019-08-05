Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:54 AM IST

India, All India

Chaos on rise in Kashmir Valley: Students, players flee

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 1:47 am IST

Among them were students of Srinagar’s NIT, who had reached the winter capital in a fleet of State Road Transport Corporation buses.

A security person stands guard as students board a special train arranged to take them back to Hyderabad at Jammu Tawi railway station on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 A security person stands guard as students board a special train arranged to take them back to Hyderabad at Jammu Tawi railway station on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: While tourists, Amarnath pilgrims and students are fleeing the Kashmir Valley after the authorities issued a security alert, over 100 sportsmen, including former cricket all-rounder Irfan Pathan, took flights and buses from Srinagar to return home on Sunday.

Pathan, the “mentor” of Jammu and Kashmir’s state teams, was in Srinagar to oversee the trials for the U-16 (Vijay Merchant Trophy) and U-19 (Cooch Behar Trophy) and prune the list of probables. He along with the age-group aspirants left for their respective homes after officials of the J&K Cricket Association announced postponement of the remaining trials in the state’s summer capital in view of “prevailing security situation” in the Valley.

The J&K home department on Friday asked Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley “in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath yatra, given the prevailing security situation in the Valley”.

The advisory set off panic among thousands of holidaymakers and pilgrims, who quickly started leaving the Valley in whatever transport was available to them. Also, non-local students of Srinagar’s National Institute of Technology (NIT) and other institutions have left the Valley in the past two days. Some decided to return home on their own but in most cases the students were advised by the authorities to leave. They also facilitated their journey back home.

Over 500 non-Kashmiri students doing professional studies in different colleges of the Valley had reached Jammu by Saturday evening and have since left for their respective states by train from Jammu Tawi. Among them were students of Srinagar’s NIT, who had reached the winter capital in a fleet of State Road Transport Corporation buses.

Amid heightening tensions, even many students from different parts of the Kashmir Valley putting up in hostels of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) at Awantipora in Pulwama district have left for their homes after being evacuated by the authorities, or they have decided to leave on their own.

A report from the highway town of Banihal in Jammu region said groups of Ladakh-bound bikers were on Sunday not allowed to proceed towards the Valley by the police. The riders had to return from the Jawahar Tunnel after they were denied entry into the Valley by the police deployed there. Many riders changed their route and decided to head towards Ladakh via the Bhaderwah-Padri area of Doda district, passing via the Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh.

The Centre’s rushing thousands of additional troops to J&K and a series of contingency orders issued by the local authorities in the past one week have caused chaos and confusion in the Kashmir Valley. The local populace has been seized by a frenzy of panic and fear and in the past three days, marketplaces were flooded by panic buyers. Besides food, residents have hoarded gasoline and other essentials, while most ATMs in Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley have run out of cash as people also went for panic withdrawals in anticipation of prolonged curfews and violence.

Tags: kashmir valley, amarnath pilgrims, irfan pathan
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in J&K. (Photo: PTI)

Bill to scrap Article 35A on Cabinet’s agenda today

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

Gandhi’s lesson for the Congress: How he took the party to masses

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)

Ex-CMs Mehbooba, Omar not to be allowed to move out of house, say officials

he meeting was also attended Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Omar Abdullah (NC), Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (Peoples Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and M Y Tarigami (CPI-M). (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir based political parties to fight abrogation of state's special status

MOST POPULAR

1

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

2

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

3

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

4

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

5

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham